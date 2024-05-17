Live
Just In
Assam Congress chief accuses BJP of spending public money on poll campaigns
Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah on Friday claimed that the people of the state were experiencing a major price rise as the BJP spent huge amounts of money for the Lok Sabha poll campaigns.
The senior Congress leader also alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been campaigning in other states by spending public money.
Borah told reporters, “I have information that the BJP tried to woo the voters by distributing huge amounts of cash. They spent at least Rs 25 crore for the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat. As the election gets over, BJP’s act has created a price rise in the market.”
According to him, the common man has been suffering due to the BJP’s election campaign.
“The state has been witnessing major power cuts in recent days in the midst of the scorching heat. This is due to the state government not buying enough power to meet the demand for electricity. The BJP-led administration is trying to save money as they have already spent enough in the run-up to the elections,” Borah alleged.
He also attacked the ruling party claiming that the BJP government in Assam has been forcing the liquor shops to increase their sales to collect more revenue.
“Can you think a government can stoop to such a low that under their rule, people were encouraged to consume more liquor?” Borah asked.