Massive Recovery Efforts Follow Tragic Hoarding Collapse In Mumbai: 16 Lives Lost

After a harrowing ordeal that claimed 16 lives, over 70 vehicles, including cars, were extracted from the debris at the Mumbai hoarding collapse site. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Bhushan Gagrani declared the conclusion of the extensive 66-hour-long search and rescue mission on Thursday morning. Despite this, efforts persisted tirelessly to clear the wreckage even four days later.

The massive 120 feet x 120 feet billboard toppled onto a nearby petrol pump in Ghatkopar amid strong winds and unseasonal heavy rains on Monday evening, entangling individuals and vehicles beneath its colossal wreckage. The tragic incident resulted in the loss of 16 lives and left 75 others injured.

At 10.30 am, the civic chief formally terminated the rescue operation following a comprehensive assessment of the situation at the petrol pump. Nevertheless, debris clearance continued well into the evening with the aid of JCBs, dumpers, cranes, and various other equipment.

In the aftermath, the rescue team managed to retrieve the final two bodies from a car lodged beneath a girder shortly after midnight on Wednesday. A total of 73 vehicles, including 30 two-wheelers, 31 four-wheelers, eight autorickshaws, and two heavy vehicles, all bearing damage from the crash, were recovered and handed over to the police as their owners came forward to claim them.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed two teams for the search and rescue operation since Monday, while the Mumbai Fire Brigade dispatched 12 fire engines and numerous other vehicles. These resources were subsequently withdrawn upon completion of the operation. However, as a precautionary measure due to the fuel stock in the petrol pump's tanks, the Fire Brigade retained three fire tenders and senior officials at the scene.