BPCL launches 71 MWp solar power plant at Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Fortune Global 500 company and a Maharatna PSU, marked a significant milestone in its energy transition journey with the inauguration of its solar power plant at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The project was virtually inaugurated by Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, during India Energy Week, underscoring BPCL's growing focus on expanding its renewable energy footprint and supporting India's clean energy ambitions.

The solar power plant has an installed capacity of 71 MWp (DC) / 52 MW (AC) and is expected to generate approximately 103.61 million units of green electricity annually.

The project is estimated to reduce carbon emissions by 75,150 metric tonnes each year, equivalent to the environmental benefit of planting nearly 1.25 crore trees.

Spread across 210 acres, the facility has been developed using 1.29 lakh solar modules, supported by 1,324 metric tonnes of structural steel and approximately 294 kilometres of cabling infrastructure. The plant is connected to the power grid through a 132 kV transmission line, ensuring efficient and reliable transmission of renewable power.

The green energy generated from the Prayagraj solar plant will be supplied to BPCL's refineries located in Mumbai, Bina, and Kochi, contributing to cleaner operations and reinforcing the company's commitment to sustainable and low-carbon energy solutions.

This project reflects BPCL's continued focus on integrating renewable energy into its core business operations while supporting India's broader climate and energy transition goals. BPCL remains committed to advancing its sustainability roadmap through initiatives that promote cleaner energy, operational efficiency, and responsible growth.