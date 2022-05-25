BPCL Q4 Results: Profit grew 13.5% QOQ to Rs 2,130.5 crore; recommends divided of Rs 6/share

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) today reported a 13.5% Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ) rise in its net profit at Rs 2,130.5 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. It had posted a profit of Rs 2,462.4 crore in the preceding quarter ended December 31, 2022. It posted a profit of Rs 11,940.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue of the quarter rose by 46.2% to Rs 1.08 lakh crore against Rs 1.01 lakh crore posted in the previous quarter. Its revenue stood at Rs 73,301.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The Average Gross Refining Margin (GRM) of the company for the year ended March 31, 2022, is $9.09 per barrel against the previous year's $4.06 per barrel. Refinery throughput decreases year-on-year to 8.12 million metric tons (MMT) from 8.39 MMT. But it was higher than 7.95 MMT in the December quarter.

The Board at its meeting held on May 25, 2022, has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share (Face Value of Rs 10 per equity share) subject to the approval of shareholders. This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share (Face value of 10 per equity share) paid for the year by the corporation.