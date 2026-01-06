Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways visits Vizag port

Visakhapatnam: Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways visited the port operational areas in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

During their visit to Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), Deputy Chairperson Roshini Aparanji briefed them about the overall operations of the port and various strategic initiatives undertaken by the port.

Apart from cargo handling capacity, the committee was apprised of the port’s infrastructure facilities,modernisation and mechanisation initiatives, covered storage facilities, solar power projects and sewage treatment plant (STP) water recycling for industrial use. Also, the VPA team highlighted investment opportunities and potential avenues to enhance import–export activities throughVisakhapatnam Port.

Details of the port were shared with the members of the Standing Committee on Railways in the presence of the heads of the departments and senior port officials.