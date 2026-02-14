Brandmydispo Scales Printed Mylar Bag Packaging Operations to Meet Surging Industry Demand

Brandmydispo's expansion into the printing of Mylar packaging is designed to meet the increasing demand for affordable custom Mylar packaging from new brands entering the North American market, established brands with large inventories needing to replace their containers, and private label distributors selling Mylar products.

Through this expansion, Brandmydispo has further enhanced its ability to produce high-quality custom printed Mylar bags; this includes increasing speed of production, enhancing customization options, and expanding the range of materials related to the production of Mylar bags. The shift towards flexible packaging (as opposed to rigid packaging) continues to be driven by aesthetics, barrier properties, and logistics.

Rising Demand Fuels Strategic Expansion

In recent times, there has been steady growth in the flexible packaging industry, particularly for food, nutraceuticals, specialty retail products and lifestyle brands as many brands have elected to use printed Mylar bags over other packaging formats.

Brands are looking for:

High-barrier packaging to keep their products fresh

Premium finishes such as matte, gloss, holographic and metallic films

Low minimum order quantities for quick product launches

Shorter lead times to accommodate seasonal and limited-time sales

Custom sizes to accommodate niche products

According to Brandmydispo, there has been a large increase in inquiries regarding custom printed bags; many of these inquiries come from start ups, who require an attractive, professional-looking package, but may not have the sales volume required by traditional suppliers for mass production.

As their client's fast pace continues, there is a need for flexibility in how our customers can obtain packaging options. This means they are looking for premium aesthetics, barrier performance without being locked into any out-of-date production minimums. Expanding by adding new printing technologies to printed Mylar bag operations will enable them to meet these needs head-on.

Expanded Printing and Manufacturing Capabilities

Brandmydispo has increased the number of product lines they are producing and now has added digital printing options as well as gravure printing options as part of its operational expansion.

The facilities are now able to manufacture:

High-resolution full-colour CMYK prints

Metallic and/or spot colour print inks

Print options on the inside and outside of the package

Child-proof Ziplock integration

Custom-shaped gusseted stand-up pouches

Flat or die-cut pouches

Custom location for viewing windows

Barrier layer improvements against moisture, oxygen, and UV light

Brandmydispo can provide brands with both visual impact and functional performance through a single package option.

Supporting Brands at Every Growth Stage

Brandmydispo’s operations are set up to assist brands as they grow from the start-up phase to a national distribution platform. The company is focused on breaking down the barriers historically associated with using custom printed packaging through combining low MOQ with enterprise level production capability.

Some key operational improvements are:

Increased production throughput which will result in quicker turn-times.

Improved artwork pre-press processing.

Improved color consistency control.

Increased material inventory to avoid supply bottlenecks.

Improved quality assurance checkpoints.

Through this collection of operational improvements brands can move through concept to production in a much more predictable manner and with fewer delays.

Why Printed Mylar Bags Continue to Gain Market Share

Mylar printed bags are one of the most versatile options out there for flexible packaging. The multi-layering of mylar bags provides barrier protection from moisture, light, and oxygen, helping to keep your products intact, and helping to increase the life span of your goods on the shelf.

There's been a shift in brands moving towards Mylar packaging because of the following reasons.

Visibility on the shelf

Light weight for shipping

Ability to customize

Superior barrier properties

Resealable zipper feature

Professional presentation

There are also several factors that are influencing the transition to flexible pouches. Space is generally more of a priority in retail display, and the durability of flexible pouches is an advantage that can help with e-commerce logistics.

Commitment to Long-Term Manufacturing Investment

Brandmydispo has been able to achieve operational growth because of its commitment to building a long-term position as a manufacturer of printed Mylar bags through capital investment strategy. To enlarge the business's relationship with both existing and potential production partners and improve upon quality control processes, Brandmydispo has developed new printing engineering standards, which are intended to provide a consistent level of quality at all volumes produced.

With the expansion of Brandmydispo's manufacturing capabilities and their continued commitment to stringent printing standards, Brandmydispo can produce high-quality small as well as high-volume orders of the same type of product, thereby producing a uniform product across its different production runs.

Analysts expect flexibility packaging will continue to see growth over the next several years. This growth is expected to primarily come from specialty foods, wellness, and direct-to-consumer retail products. With more and more brands competing for shelf space and consumer attention, printed Mylar will likely be a leading point of differentiation in this competitive landscape.

Brandmydispo’s operational expansion supports current trends in the industry, and highlights the company's commitment to helping modern brands who are looking for scalable packaging solutions.

To learn more visit: https://www.brandmydispo.com/collections/custommylarbags

Brandmydispo Company Overview

Founded in 2019, Brandmydispo is an innovative, custom printed mylar bag manufacturer focused on providing premium flexible packaging for brands looking for custom printed solutions. Their capabilities include creating custom size bags, high quality graphics and images, barrier enhanced materials, and finishing options to meet the needs of emerging and established products.

Brandmydispo has grown to support clients across the country and continues to invest in production capabilities and efficiency.