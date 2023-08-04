Bud-e partners Odysse to deploy 10,000 e-scooters

Hyderabad: City-based EV two-wheeler MaaS startup, bud-e on Thursday announced a strategic alliance with Mumbai-based electric vehicle manufacturer Odysse Electric Vehicles to introduce 10,000 e-scooters over two years, across metro cities and tourism centric cities of India. bud-e, currently present in Hyderabad, offers e-scooters on monthly rental subscription basis for B2B players such as the riders of food delivery and e-commerce platforms.

The startup also rents its fleet of e-scooters to individuals on hourly basis. At present, bud-e has 450 e-scooters in the city, and additional 500 introduced under its understanding with Odysse.

The other 9,500 e-scooters will be supplied by Odysse in phases over the next 18 to 24 months. “We see major part of our business coming from riders while B2C makes up five – 10 per cent. For businesses, depending on the tenure of our contract with a vendor, the cost of renting is Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 for a month.