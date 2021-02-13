Budget 2021-22 is a blend of the stimulus package and long term growth model: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated the Centre's commitment towards the development of farmers and workers in the country. Replying to the discussion on the Union Budget in the Rajya Sabha, Ms. Sitharaman hailed the Budget as an important step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The Finance Minister yesterday said the budget is a blend of a stimulus package and a long term growth model. Highlighting the major schemes of the government which she said helped people during the times of the pandemic; the Minister informed that nearly 800 million people in the country were provided free food grains.

Taking a sharp jibe at the opposition's charge of the budget overlooking the needs of the poor, Ms. Sitharaman enumerated a series of schemes by the Centre which she said were all for the benefit of the poor section of society.

Rajya Sabha concluded the first part of the Budget Session following the Finance Minister's reply. The Rajya Sabha recorded 99 per cent productivity in the two-week-long first part of the session. The second part of the Budget Session will commence on March 8, 2021.