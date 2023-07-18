Business briefs JLR India opens bookings for new Range Rover Velar SUV

New Delhi: Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Tuesday opened bookings for its upcoming new Range Rover Velar SUV in India. Deliveries of the new Range Rover Velar will begin from September 2023, JLR India said in a statement. The model is available in two powertrain options -- 2-litre petrol engine with 184 kW power and 2-litre diesel engine delivering a power of 150 kW. It has features such as electronic air suspension and automatic reduction in vehicle body height by 40 mm when exiting and entering. *** Rajay Kumar Sinha appointed MD of SBI Caps * SBI Capital Markets has appointed Rajay Kumar Sinha as the managing director & chief executive officer.

Prior to the appointment, he was in charge of treasury operations at its parent State Bank of India, managing investment portfolio, money market, equity, private equity and forex operations. Sinha replaces Amitava Chatterjee who has moved back to SBI, as a deputy managing director, in charge of commercial clients group. Sinha had joined SBI as a probationary officer in 1991 and has worked in banking verticals like treasury, international and retail banking. *** Sandeep Das to lead Centrum Wealth Management * Centrum Group has appointed private banking veteran Sandeep Das as the managing director and chief executive officer of its wealth management arm, Centrum Wealth. Das carries over 30 years of experience in private banking and has held leadership positions with Barclays, ANZ Grindlays and Standard Chartered Bank. At Centrum Wealth, he will be responsible for driving overall business strategy and growth, strengthening relationships with existing clients, enhancing customer experience, adopting newer technologies, attracting and managing talent and expanding the clients and services portfolios, Jaspal Bindra, executive chairman of Centrum Group, said.