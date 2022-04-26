Campus Activewear IPO: Opens today; find details before subscribing 

Campus Activewear will launch its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription today, i.e., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The price band for the Rs 1,400 crore issue is set at Rs 278-292 per equity share. The issue will close on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

The issue is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) from the promoters and existing shareholders of the company. They will offload 4,79,50,000 shares during the OFS. The company will not receive any proceeds from the issue.

Hari Krishna Agarwal and Nikhil Aggarwal, promoters of the company will offload about 12.5 million equity shares in the OFS, whereas TPG Growth III SF Pte Ltd will sell up to 29.1 million shares and QRG Enterprises up to 6.05 million shares.

Retail investors will be able to bid for a minimum of 51 shares and in multiples thereof, the company has said in its filing. A bidder can apply for a minimum of one lot and a maximum of 13 lots. The minimum amount required for investing in Campus Activewear IPO is Rs 14,892 whereas the maximum investment limit is Rs 1,93,596.

50 per cent of the issue is reserved for the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) while 35 per cent has been set aside for retail investors. The remaining 15 per cent has been reserved for non-institutional investors. Further, 2 lakh shares have been reserved for the company's employees.

The likely date for share allotment for this IPO is May 4, 2022, and the tentative date for Campus Activewear share listing is May 9, 2022. The shares will be listed on both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

BofA Securities India, JM Financial, CLSA India and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the lead managers to the issue, whereas Link Intime India Private has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

Campus Activewear introduced the brand 'Campus' in 2005 and are lifestyle-oriented sports and athleisure footwear company that offers a diverse product portfolio for the entire family. We offer multiple choices across styles, colour palettes, price points and an attractive product value proposition. Campus is the largest sports and athleisure footwear brand in India in terms of value and volume in Fiscal 2021. (Source: Technopak Report). As of the fiscal year 2020, the brand has about 15 per cent of the market share in the branded sports and athleisure footwear industry in India by value, which increased to approximately 17 per cent in the fiscal year 2021.