Canada as the Strategic ‘Plan B’ for Skilled Immigrants

At the Open Atlas Summit 2025, immigration expert Veronica Sepehr will lead a groundbreaking session on using Canada as a viable alternative when U.S. immigration stalls. Her talk will address the uncomfortable truths of visa lotteries, green card delays, and systemic unpredictability. Attendees will walk away with practical strategies to safeguard careers and families through merit-based Canadian pathways.

Immigration planning, unlike entrepreneurship or engineering, demands a mindset that accepts the possibility of failure and prepares for it. The U.S. system, with its H-1B lottery rejecting 70% of qualified applicants and years-long green card waits, leaves many in limbo. “We don’t encourage people to give up on American immigration, but we believe everyone deserves options,” says Open Atlas Summit co-organizer Nikin Tharan. “When the system fails qualified people repeatedly, they need realistic alternatives that protect their professional futures.”

Sepehr points to Canada as a model of clarity and opportunity. With over 400,000 permanent residents processed annually and merit-based systems like Express Entry and Provincial Nominee Programs, it enables predictable planning. “Qualified applicants can map their eligibility and timelines without depending on a lottery,” Sepehr explains, underscoring how Canada’s approach stands in sharp contrast to America’s chance-based system.

Her workshop will walk attendees through strategic timing—when to start exploring Canadian options, how to maintain U.S. applications in parallel, and ways to optimize Express Entry scores or leverage study permits toward permanent residence. “The wrong timing can complicate both applications. Strategic planning creates optionality that improves outcomes regardless of which pathway succeeds first,” says Tharan.

The professional benefits of Canadian permanent residence extend beyond immigration security. Residents can work anywhere, for any employer, or start their own ventures without visa restrictions. “For many professionals, it’s not just a backup—it’s a career accelerator,” says co-organizer Soundarya Balasubramani, adding that case studies in the workshop will show how immigrants leveraged Canadian status to seize opportunities unavailable under U.S. visa limits.

Family considerations also take center stage. Canada’s spouse work permits, educational stability for children, and parent sponsorship programs make planning for the entire household simpler. “Successful immigration isn’t about moving an individual—it’s about securing a family’s future,” Sepehr emphasizes.

The session will also break down the economic calculus—comparing costs, timelines, and returns on investment between American and Canadian processes. Attendees will leave with action plans, consultant resources, credential recognition guidance, and job market research tools.

As the summit convenes on August 15-16, 2025 at the India Community Centre in Milpitas, the message is clear: hope for the best, but plan for all outcomes. In the high-stakes world of skilled immigration, Veronica Sepehr’s well-prepared Plan B may be the surest path to long-term success.

