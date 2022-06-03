Canadian delegation visits MAK’s wooden villa project

Hyderabad: A High-level delegation from the Consulate of Canada visited the Canadian Sustainable wooden villa being constructed at BTR Greens MAK projects. Mir Osman Ali Khan, Director (Business Development), MAK Projects, guided them through the one of its kind wooden villa projects in India.

The Canadian team comprising of Benoit Prefontaine, Consul General of Canada; Kenneth Wong, Consul and Senior Trade Commissioner of Canada and Vikram Jain, Trade commissioner in Consulate General of Canada were immensely impressed with the way the project has taken shape. They were highly appreciative of MAK Projects bold initiative to venture into a concept of living not so popular here and create awareness about wooden dwellings and its advantages, in this part of the world.

This venture is being undertaken by MAK projects in collaboration with Forestry Innovation Investment (FII), a crown agency of Government British Columbia in Canada, with its headquarters at Vancouver.

Briefing the delegation about the reason for switching from concrete to sustainable wood construction, Mir Osman Ali Khan, said, the lumber imported from Canada is seasoned, graded and sized and is reliable and legal. Wood is a recyclable, biodegradable, reusable, eco-friendly and carbon negative, besides wood construction being less time consuming and has minimal use of water, sand and concrete.