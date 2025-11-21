Capillary Technologies IPO: How the Company Will Use Its ₹877 Crore Funds
Capillary Technologies has detailed how it will use the ₹877 crore raised from its IPO. The funds will be spent on cloud infrastructure, product development, new computer systems, acquisitions, and general corporate purposes.
Capillary Technologies listed at a discount on November 21. Its shares opened at ₹560 on BSE, which is 2.95% lower than its IPO price of ₹577.
On NSE, the stock listed at ₹571.90, a smaller 0.88% discount.
However, the stock recovered quickly.
It jumped 13% from the listing price to trade at ₹633 on BSE, which is about 10% higher than the IPO price.
Strong IPO Demand
The ₹877.5 crore IPO saw very high interest.
The issue was subscribed 53 times overall.
QIBs subscribed 57 times
Retail investors subscribed 16 times
GMP Expectations Missed
Before listing, the stock had a 9–10% grey market premium (GMP).
The actual listing did not meet those expectations.
What Capillary Technologies Does
The company builds AI-driven, cloud-based SaaS products.
It focuses on loyalty programmes, customer engagement, and enterprise solutions.
How the IPO Money Will Be Used (Main Focus)
Capillary Technologies plans to use the IPO funds in the following ways:
1. Cloud Infrastructure – ₹143 crore
This will be used to expand and upgrade the company’s cloud systems.
2. Research & Product Development – ₹71.6 crore
The company will invest in:
New product designs
Technology improvements
Platform upgrades
3. Computer Systems – ₹10.3 crore
For purchasing new hardware needed for business operations.
4. Inorganic Growth & Other Corporate Uses
The remaining money will be used for:
Acquisitions
Strategic expansion
General corporate purposes