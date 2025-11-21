Capillary Technologies IPO: How the Company Will Use Its ₹877 Crore Funds

Capillary Technologies listed at a discount on November 21. Its shares opened at ₹560 on BSE, which is 2.95% lower than its IPO price of ₹577.

On NSE, the stock listed at ₹571.90, a smaller 0.88% discount.

However, the stock recovered quickly.

It jumped 13% from the listing price to trade at ₹633 on BSE, which is about 10% higher than the IPO price.

Strong IPO Demand

The ₹877.5 crore IPO saw very high interest.

The issue was subscribed 53 times overall.

QIBs subscribed 57 times

Retail investors subscribed 16 times

GMP Expectations Missed

Before listing, the stock had a 9–10% grey market premium (GMP).

The actual listing did not meet those expectations.

What Capillary Technologies Does

The company builds AI-driven, cloud-based SaaS products.

It focuses on loyalty programmes, customer engagement, and enterprise solutions.

How the IPO Money Will Be Used (Main Focus)

Capillary Technologies plans to use the IPO funds in the following ways:

1. Cloud Infrastructure – ₹143 crore

This will be used to expand and upgrade the company’s cloud systems.

2. Research & Product Development – ₹71.6 crore

The company will invest in:

New product designs

Technology improvements

Platform upgrades

3. Computer Systems – ₹10.3 crore

For purchasing new hardware needed for business operations.

4. Inorganic Growth & Other Corporate Uses

The remaining money will be used for:

Acquisitions

Strategic expansion

General corporate purposes