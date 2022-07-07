Captive & Commercial Coal Blocks production up by 79% to 27.7 MT during Q1FY23

Captive and commercial coal blocks production has gone up by 79 percent to 27.7 million tonne (MT) during the first quarter of this financial year (Q1FY23). The Coal Ministry in a statement today said, coal production has gone up to 27.7 MT as compared to 15.5 MT during the same period in last financial year.

The Ministry appreciated the efforts of coal block allocattees in achieving high growth and expressed hope that the production target of 32 MT from coal blocks during the second quarter of this financial year will be achieved. It also said that two mines, auctioned in 2021 under commercial auction reforms, have become operational and produced 1.57 MT in the first quarter.

The Ministry said, at present, a total of 36 captive and commercial mines are under production and at least 12 more new mines are expected to start production during the year. This will significantly contribute to meet the coal demand in the country.