CARACAL and ICOMM Launch Small Arms Facility in Hyderabad Under 'Make in India' Vision

Hyderabad, India/Abu Dhabi: CARACAL, a prominent small arms manufacturer based in the UAE and part of the EDGE Group, has partnered with ICOMM Tele Ltd, a subsidiary of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), to inaugurate a state-of-the-art small arms manufacturing facility at ICOMM’s Integrated Engineering Facility in Hyderabad.

This new facility is set to function as a local manufacturing hub, producing a diverse array of advanced weaponry under a significant Technology Transfer agreement with CARACAL. This collaboration marks a noteworthy milestone in the defence partnership between the UAE and India.

The facility will manufacture several types of firearms, including:

- The mission-proven CAR 816 close-quarters battle rifle, chambered in 5.56x45mm NATO

- The reliable CAR 817 assault rifle, chambered in 7.62x51mm NATO

- The lightweight CSR 338 bolt-action sniper rifle, chambered in .338 Lapua Magnum

- The CSR 308 bolt-action sniper rifle, chambered in .308 Winchester

- The precise CSR 50 bolt-action anti-materiel sniper rifle, chambered in 12.7x99mm NATO

- The modern CMP9 submachine gun, chambered in 9x19mm

- The versatile CARACAL EF and CARACAL F GEN II combat pistols, also chambered in 9x19mm

These advanced weapons will address the critical needs of the Indian Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces, Special Forces, State Police Forces, the Special Protection Group, and will also cater to global export demands for CARACAL products.

Sumanth Paturu, Managing Director of ICOMM Tele Ltd, remarked, “This facility exemplifies our unwavering commitment to India’s defence forces and aligns with the vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. At ICOMM, we are not just making in India; we are producing for India and the world, with precision, pride, and purpose.”

Hamad Alameri, CEO of CARACAL, added, “The launch of the ICOMM CARACAL Small Arms Complex is a significant step in our efforts to support the Indian market and defence industry. As the first small arms technology transfer from the UAE to India, this factory underscores our commitment to Prime Minister Modi’s Make in India initiative. With successful technical qualifications from two Special Forces units and notable progress in army trials, we are proud to deepen our role in India’s defence ecosystem.”

This facility is poised to play a pivotal role in India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, blending global technology with Indian manufacturing excellence. It will also bolster CARACAL’s international programmes, reinforcing India’s status as a trusted global defence production hub.