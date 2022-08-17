Cars24 founders directly deliver cars to customers

Hyderabad: In order to understand their customers better and get to know them in person, Founders of Cars24 Gajendra Jangid and Ruchit Agarwal have been delivering the cars themselves. They were seen spending time with customers as a way to stay abreast of the market and stay connected with their customers' needs, while also celebrating the grand occasion of their seventh anniversary.

This consumer immersion programme brought customers into personal contact with the founders. This is not the first time the brand's founders interacted with the customers directly. While the company had opened their first retail branch at Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram in August 2015, the founders took turns to directly engage with the buyers.

Cars24 Head of Brand Nida Nausha says: "Typically, the founders hardly get to interact with their customers, and we feel that the best learnings can be found when you interact one on one with the customers, and I think this gives us the potential to learn more about them. We have done this in the past and it was a telltale sign to us that we should continue doing this."

"The joyous moments have been beautifully captured in a film that was shared across social media handles of Cars24. The happiness of the video is a result of the brand's commitment to provide its customers with a seamless buying experience while also organizing the Indian pre-owned car industry," she added.