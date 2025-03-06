Casagrand enhancing footprint in Hyd realty

Hyderabad: Casagrand, a real estate developer, unveiled its plan to further strengthen its presence in Hyderabad market with the addition of 2.74 million sft of residential communities that will be built across key locations like Mankhal, Attapur, Gowdavalli, and Kompally.

Commenting on the occasion, Arun MN, Founder and Managing Director, Casagrand, said: “Casagrand is happy to strengthen its presence by introducing 2.74 million sft. Our successful track record indicates our deep understanding of the Chennai, Bengaluru, and Coimbatore residential markets and the ever-evolving lifestyle requirements. After launching our first project, Casagrand Hanford in 2023, we spent two years understanding the market better.”

The Founder further said, “We are launching new projects, which range from apartments to boutique luxury villas, setting new benchmarks, offering modern amenities, and a living experience like never before.”

Casagrand entered the Hyderabad market in the year 2023 with its premium villa community, Casagrand Hanford, in Mamidipally, within the Outer Ring Road.