CashKaro continues winning streak: Drives Sales Worth ₹500 Crore in 4 Days of Amazon and Flipkart Sales

As the festive season sweeps across India, millions of people are embracing the spirit of celebration. Enhancing the festive shopping experience, CashKaro has achieved a significant milestone by driving sales worth ₹500 crore within just four days of the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sales. CashKaro has rewarded its users with over ₹4.5 crore in cashback during this period, positioning the platform as a go-to destination for online shoppers seeking savings through cashback and discount offers.

As consumers flocked to these mega sales, CashKaro users particularly shopped for categories like clothing and accessories/fashion, major appliances, beauty and grooming, electronics and home audio, and kitchen and dining, which topped the charts for maximum cashback.

The triple-digit sales milestone, led to an impressive ROAS of 90, showcasing how CashKaro’s performance-based model is providing unmatched value to brands while delivering savings to shoppers.

CashKaro had achieved a significant milestone by driving sales worth Rs 200 crore for Flipkart within just 48 hours of the Big Billion Days sale.

CashKaro has aimed for a 2x increase in transactions compared to the previous year during these sales.

Co-founder Swati Bhargava expressed her excitement about this achievement: “We're thrilled to announce that CashKaro has crossed the ₹500 crore mark in just 4 days of Amazon and Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale! This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust and support of our millions of users. CashKaro's commitment to providing the best cashback offers and exceptional customer service has been instrumental in our success. We look forward to continuing to grow and innovate in the years to come.”