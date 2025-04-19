CBIC simplifies GST registration

New Delhi: Businesses will be able to get GST registration within 7 days, while applications flagged as risky will be processed within 30 days after physical verification of the premises. Observing that some field officers are seeking various ‘unwarranted documents’ by raising ‘presumptive queries’, the CBIC gave an ‘indicative list’ of the documents which officers can seek online from businesses. “While processing registration application, query should not be raised by the officer seeking original physical copy of these documents,” said the CBIC’s revised instruction for granting GST registration.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said it has received complaints regarding difficulties being faced in getting a GST registration, mainly on account of nature of clarifications being sought by the officers and seeking of additional documents, which are not prescribed by the Board. With regard to documents in respect of Principal Place of Business (PPOB), the applicant has to upload any one of the documents -- latest Property Tax receipt or Municipal Khata copy or copy of Electricity Bill of the owner, or any similar state-government document like water bill, which clearly establishes the ownership of the premises. In cases where premises are rented, the applicant is required to upload the valid Rent/Lease agreement along with any one of the documents relating to PPOB.