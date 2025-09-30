  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

CDSL IPF conducts investor awareness initiative ‘Empowering Our Protectors’ for the Armed Forces in Secunderabad

CDSL IPF conducts investor awareness initiative ‘Empowering Our Protectors’ for the Armed Forces in Secunderabad
x
Highlights

The CDSL Investor Protection Fund (CDSL IPF) under its flagship initiative, Empowering Our Protectors, has successfully conducted investor awareness...

The CDSL Investor Protection Fund (CDSL IPF) under its flagship initiative, Empowering Our Protectors, has successfully conducted investor awareness programs for the armed forces officials and their families at Secunderabad Cantonment, Bowanpalli Military Station and Mahdipatnam Military area.

The programs are dedicated to enhancing financial literacy among the armed forces officials and promoting inclusive participation, equipping them with knowledge and tools to make informed investment decisions.

Key topics covered by the experts included introduction to the securities market as well as protection against investment fraud. Practical examples were showcased to explain key financial concepts, making the content more accessible and engaging for participants.

CDSL IPF remains committed to spreading financial literacy and delivering investor awareness programs nationwide, empowering individuals to become #AtmanirbharInvestor.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick