Centre announces a new scheme for tourist vehicle operators to boost tourism in the country

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) today announced a new scheme for tourist vehicle operators. Any tourist vehicle operator may apply for an All India tourist authorization and permit through online mode. It will be issued, after relevant documents are submitted and fees deposited, within 30 days of submission of such applications.



MoRTH today in a tweet said, "MoRTH has announced a new scheme, under which any tourist vehicle operator may apply for an "All India Tourist Authorization/Permit" through online mode."

The new set of rules to be known as, All India Tourist Vehicles Authorization and Permit Rules, 2021, will be applicable from April 1, 2021. All existing permits shall continue to be in force during their validity.



The new rules for permits are expected to go a long way in promoting tourism across the states in our country, while simultaneously, growing the revenue of state Governments.



The ministry in a release said, "The step was discussed in the 39th & 40th Transport Development Council Meetings and was appreciated & concurred to by participants from the states. The rules come even as the Ministry is in the pursuit of providing seamless movement to tourist passenger vehicles, after the success of goods carriage vehicles under National Permit Regime."



Moreover, the scheme allows flexibility in the form of authorization/permit being granted, for three months or its multiples thereof, not exceeding three years at a time. This provision has been incorporated keeping in mind those areas of our country where there is a limited season of tourism and also for those operators who have limited financial capacity.

It will also consolidate a central database and fees of all such authorization which might give a sense of tourist movements, scope for improvement and promotion of tourism.



The step comes in the context of the travel and tourism industry in our country increasing manifold in the last fifteen years. The growth has been contributed by both domestic and international tourists, and there is a trend of high expectation and consumer experience.

