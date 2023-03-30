Centre puts 106 coal mines on sale

New Delhi: The central government on Wednesday launched the seventh round of commercial coal auctions in a bid to increase the availability of the dry fuel in the country. A total of 106 coal mines were put on the block in the latest round of auctions.





Of the total mines offered, 61 blocks are partially explored and 45 mines are fully explored. As many as 95 non-coking coal mines, 10 lignite mines and one coking coal mine are being offered in the latest round of auction. The government amended the mineral laws to open up the coal sector to provide a level-playing field to the public and private sector players and to permit the auction of coal mines without any restriction on end use. Coal from these mines can be utilised towards own consumption, sale or any other purpose.





The seventh round of commercial coal auction was launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital in presence of Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi and Minister of State (MoS) Coal and Mines Raosaheb Patil Danve. In his address, Singh said coal is considered black gold, which plays an important role in strengthening the economy of the country. Coal has contributed in a major way to strengthening the economy of the country. The successful auction of the 106 mines will further strengthen the economy. Coal fulfils a major need of India's energy demand. Not just availability, but utilisation of resources is necessary for the growth of the country.





"Our energy consumption has grown in the last few years and will continue to grow. And to meet this need, we will have to start taking efforts from today," he said. The ongoing auctions of coal blocks are a step towards energy security, Singh said. Details of the mines, auction terms, timelines etc. can be accessed on the MSTC auction platform. The auction will be held online through a transparent two-stage process on the basis of percentage revenue share, as per the coal ministry.