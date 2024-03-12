Centre sanctions Rs 6,621 crore for 265 km Frontier Highway in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday that an allocation of Rs 6621.62 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of eight packages on National Highway-913, designated as the Frontier Highway in Arunachal Pradesh.

This project spans a total length of 265.49 Km and will be implemented through the engineering procurement and construction (EPC) mode.

The minister said that the project covers the Huri-Taliha section, two packages addressing the Bile-Migging Section, while another two packages involve the construction of the Kharsang-Maio-Gandhigram-Vijaynagar section, and on Bomdila-Nafra-Lada section.

The minister said the development of these highway stretches holds promise for enhanced connectivity to border areas, fostering socio-economic growth in the region.

The construction of the Frontier Highway is anticipated to curb migration and facilitate reverse migration towards the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh as development takes place and economic opportunities become available within the region.

Additionally, these stretches play a vital role in establishing essential road infrastructure connecting significant river basins, thereby enabling the development of numerous Hydropower projects within the state.

This predominantly greenfield road is designed to link uninhabited and sparsely populated areas of Upper Arunachal, making it conducive to tourism and anticipating a substantial increase in traffic due to heightened tourism activities in the future, the minister added.