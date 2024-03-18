Live
- Scientists find potential new drug target to prevent Ebola
- Lee Cooper by Reliance Retail steps into women footwear segment
- India can create more jobs in esports, game development: CII
- DRPPL launches survey of Dharavi to collect data from informal tenement residents
- Muslims will vote for development, NDA in UP: Om Prakash Rajbhar
- RCB Women Make History, Claim First WPL Trophy
- Congress leaders have contacted me, will declare my decision tomorrow: BJP MP Sadananda Gowda
- Election Commission removes Bengal top cop Rajeev Kumar
- Jackky reveals he'll be back on big screen after 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'
- LS polls: District Magistrates in NE states ask arms owners to deposit guns
Just In
Centre to soon have dedicated policy to nurture deeptech startup ecosystem
The Centre will soon have a new policy to nurture and empower the deeptech startup ecosystem in the country, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said on Monday.
New Delhi: The Centre will soon have a new policy to nurture and empower the deeptech startup ecosystem in the country, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said on Monday.
Speaking at the ‘Startup Mahakumbh’ event in the national Capital, Rajesh Kumar Singh said that the deeptech startup policy is in the final stages of inter-ministerial discussions.
“We hope to bring it forward soon. We will hopefully move towards creating a dedicated fund of funds,” he told the gathering, adding that the country will soon see a separate window for deeptech startups.
More than 34 deeptech startups are showcasing their innovations at the Nasscom pavilion at the ‘Startup Mahakumbh’.
The event will facilitate insightful discussions across sectors including Artificial Intelligence and software-as-a-service (SaaS), D2C/consumer brands, agritech, fintech, deeptech, biotech and pharma, incubators, climate tech, E-sports, and B2B manufacturing.
India remains the third-largest tech startup ecosystem globally, with over 950 tech startups founded last year.
According to a latest report by Nasscom, in collaboration with Zinnov, investments in deeptech will continue to see an upward trend in 2024.
With Generative AI (GenAI) acceleration, 70 per cent of startup founders are embedding AI in their solutions.