Centre withdraws 'confusing' Aadhaar circular after goof up

Mumbai: The government has withdrawn its advisory on not sharing photocopies of Aadhaar card.



The advisory issued by the Bangalore office of UIDAI has advised people only to share the last four digits and mask the text of the number to prevent misuse of the card. This has raised many questions on the security of Aadhaar card as thousands of people keep sharing the photocopies for a variety of transactions.

There have been doubts over the security of Aadhaar right from the day the government announced the project in association with Nandan Nilekani.

Talking to Bizz Buzz, Mumbai-based activist BN Kumar who runs an online platform 'I am Vigilant', says, "In fact, hundreds of thousands of people did submit their identity proofs including the photocopies of PAN card while depositing money during the demonetisation period."

Acording to Kumar, "Even for conforming to KYC norms, one is supposed to submit the photocopy of Aadhaar card to banks."

Now the government explained that the Bangalore advisory was issued in the context of an attempt to misuse a photoshopped Aadhaar card. The release advised the people not to share photocopy of their Aadhaar with any organisation because it can be misused. Alternatively, a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar number, can be used. "However, in view of the possibility of the misinterpretation of the

Press Release, the same was withdrawn with immediate effect," an official announcement in Delhi said. UIDAI issued Aadhaar card holders are only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers. The Aadhaar Identity Authentication ecosystem has provided adequate features for protecting and safeguarding the identity and privacy of the Aadhaar holder, it said.

Sources said that the people responsible for the goof-up will not go unpunished.