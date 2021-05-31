Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Q4FY21 results: Reports 58% YoY rise in profit at Rs 15.50 crore

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd, the manufacturer & exporter of pharmaceutical intermediates, has reported a 58.32 per cent YoY rise in profit at Rs 15.50 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company had posted a profit of Rs 9.79 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations rose 37.83 per cent to Rs 71.47 crore in the quarter under consideration as compared to Rs 51.85 crore posted last year.

The EBITDA rose 54.81 per cent to Rs 20.9 crore as compared to Rs 13.5 crore posted last year. The margin improved to 29.2 per cent in Q4FY21 as compared to 26 per cent posted in Q4FY20.

The company has reported EPS of Rs.16.48 for the 12 months ended March 31, 2021, as compared to Rs.15.37 for the 12 months period ended March 31, 2020