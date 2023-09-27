Chowman opens outlet in Hyd

Hyderabad: After expanding its operations across Kolkata, Bangalore and Delhi-NCR, Chinese restaurant chain Chowman entered Hyderabad market by opening its first dine-in at Kukatpally in the city.

Covering an area of 1178 Sq. Ft and located at Vivekandanagar Colony Road Street, the new outlet offers exotics spread of starters like Crispy Fried Crab Wontons, Double Cooked Crispy Chilli Fish, Pan Fried Chilli Paneer, etc.

It has also on offer an array of rice and noodles dishes like Asian Green Fried Rice, Seafood Fried Rice, Shanghai Meifoon, Braised Noodles with Bell pepper and Black Mushroom.