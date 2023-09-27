Live
- Nara Bhuvaneshwari reiterates Naidu has not done anything wrong, says worked for people
- Karimnagar DCCB bags national awards
- Govt releases Rs 87 crore to Nalgonda Municipality
- GRT Jewellers brings back Bangle Mela
- Tri-Commissionerates keeps all arrangements in place for Ganesh immersions
- LG unveils OLEDC3X smart TV in Hyderabad
- World Tourism Day event held
- GHMC makes all arrangements for smooth conduct on Ganesh immersions in city
- Gita Gopinath meets Andhra students at IMF
- Post-split with BJP, AIADMK to appoint organisers in each TN Assembly seat
Just In
Chowman opens outlet in Hyd
Highlights
Hyderabad: After expanding its operations across Kolkata, Bangalore and Delhi-NCR, Chinese restaurant chain Chowman entered Hyderabad market by...
Hyderabad: After expanding its operations across Kolkata, Bangalore and Delhi-NCR, Chinese restaurant chain Chowman entered Hyderabad market by opening its first dine-in at Kukatpally in the city.
Covering an area of 1178 Sq. Ft and located at Vivekandanagar Colony Road Street, the new outlet offers exotics spread of starters like Crispy Fried Crab Wontons, Double Cooked Crispy Chilli Fish, Pan Fried Chilli Paneer, etc.
It has also on offer an array of rice and noodles dishes like Asian Green Fried Rice, Seafood Fried Rice, Shanghai Meifoon, Braised Noodles with Bell pepper and Black Mushroom.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS