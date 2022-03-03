CII Telangana gets new office-bearers

Hyderabad: The CII Telangana State Council has elected office-bearers for the fiscal 2022-23. Vagish Dixit is the new Chairman while C Shekar Reddy is the new Vice Chairman.

Vagish Dixit is the Managing Director of ALPLA India. He is the Chief Engagement Officer of ALPLA Worldwide, Partner and Managing Director of ALPLA Group in India. He has been closely associated with CII and was Vice Chairman of CII Telangana State Council during 2021-22. Earlier, he was also convenor for Education & Skills Panel where he played an instrumental role in launching dual apprenticeship program in Telangana in collaboration with CII & Department of Technical Education, Govt of Telangana.

C Shekar Reddy is the CMD of CSR Estates Pvt. Ltd. He is a civil engineer with 3 decades of experience in real estate and most of all in policy making for the sector at both State and national level.