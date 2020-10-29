Cipla launches 'ELIFast' for COVID-19 antibody detection in India

Drug firm Cipla Limited on Wednesday announced the launch of antibody detection kits for COVID-19 in India under the brand name 'ELIFast' (IgG ELISA test). The kit was launched in partnership with KARWA Ltd. under the technology transfer from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).



As part of this collaborative effort, Cipla will be responsible for the marketing and distribution of the SARS CoV-2-IgG antibody detection ELISA that will be manufactured by KARWA Ltd. ICMR has provided the requisite technical know-how and process for developing the test kits to the approved manufacturers.

The product will be marketed under the brand name 'ELIFast'. Cipla's expansive distribution network will help in ensuring the seamless supply of kits across the country. Supply will be undertaken through the channels approved by ICMR, to ensure equitable access.

IgG Antibody tests identify the immune status of the individuals to the COVID-19 infection. ICMR has recommended these tests for conducting sero-surveillance. Serosurveillance may help in determining the burden of COVID-19 at the community level and monitor the trends in the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

ELIfast has been validated and approved by ICMR and the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. It is found to have specificity and sensitivity of 99.33% and 92% respectively. The kit is user friendly with a simple protocol with ready-to-use reagents and is compatible with common ELISA equipment.