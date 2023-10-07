  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Citroen launches C3 Aircross SUV

Citroen launches C3 Aircross SUV
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: French carmaker Citroen has launched the new C3 Aircross SUV in India. The mid-size SUV is over 90 per cent localised and designed in the...

Hyderabad: French carmaker Citroen has launched the new C3 Aircross SUV in India. The mid-size SUV is over 90 per cent localised and designed in the country to cater to the varied needs of Indian consumers.

The SUV is equipped with 1.2L Gen III Turbo Puretech110 engine (110ps power,190Nm torque) across all variants and features like 17.78 intelli-smart TFT cluster, 26cm infotainment screen. The SUV price starts at Rs9.99 lakh for 5-seat variant.

Roland Bouchara, CEO and Managing Director, Stellantis India, said “the new C3 Aircross SUV is built featuring key elements of Citroen’s DNA - comfort and innovation.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X