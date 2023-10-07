Live
Citroen launches C3 Aircross SUV
Hyderabad: French carmaker Citroen has launched the new C3 Aircross SUV in India. The mid-size SUV is over 90 per cent localised and designed in the country to cater to the varied needs of Indian consumers.
The SUV is equipped with 1.2L Gen III Turbo Puretech110 engine (110ps power,190Nm torque) across all variants and features like 17.78 intelli-smart TFT cluster, 26cm infotainment screen. The SUV price starts at Rs9.99 lakh for 5-seat variant.
Roland Bouchara, CEO and Managing Director, Stellantis India, said “the new C3 Aircross SUV is built featuring key elements of Citroen’s DNA - comfort and innovation.”
