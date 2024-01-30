  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Citroen unveils C3 Aircross Automatic

Citroen unveils C3 Aircross Automatic
x
Highlights

French automaker Citroen unveiled the C3 Aircross Automatic (AT) midsize SUV at an introductory price of Rs 12,84,800 (ex-showroom).

Hyderabad: French automaker Citroen unveiled the C3 Aircross Automatic (AT) midsize SUV at an introductory price of Rs 12,84,800 (ex-showroom).

Collaborating closely with local consumers and regional teams, the C3 Aircross SUV Automatic is developed and manufactured in India. “Boasting a high-performance torque converter 6-speed AT with a manual gear selector mode, the C3 Aircross SUV AT emerges as India’s most accessible and affordable automatic SUV over 4 meters. Enhancing its performance, the automatic variant offers an impressive 205 NM of torque, surpassing the manual variant by an additional 15NM”, the automaker said.

The SUV boasts an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 17.6 kmpl. The automatic version comes equipped with convenient features such as remote engine start and remote AC preconditioning.

Aditya Jairaj, MD & CEO, Stellantis India, emphasized, “Citroën is committed to meeting the evolving demands of Indian consumers.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X