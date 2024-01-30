Citroen unveils C3 Aircross Automatic

Hyderabad: French automaker Citroen unveiled the C3 Aircross Automatic (AT) midsize SUV at an introductory price of Rs 12,84,800 (ex-showroom).

Collaborating closely with local consumers and regional teams, the C3 Aircross SUV Automatic is developed and manufactured in India. “Boasting a high-performance torque converter 6-speed AT with a manual gear selector mode, the C3 Aircross SUV AT emerges as India’s most accessible and affordable automatic SUV over 4 meters. Enhancing its performance, the automatic variant offers an impressive 205 NM of torque, surpassing the manual variant by an additional 15NM”, the automaker said.

The SUV boasts an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 17.6 kmpl. The automatic version comes equipped with convenient features such as remote engine start and remote AC preconditioning.

Aditya Jairaj, MD & CEO, Stellantis India, emphasized, “Citroën is committed to meeting the evolving demands of Indian consumers.”