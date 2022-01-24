City Union Bank launches CUB Easy Pay – Contactless Debit Card in a Fitness Watch

City Union Bank (CUB) today announced the launch of 'On the Go Payment Solution through Debit Card in Fitness Watch". The Wrist Watch is mapped to the operative account of the customer.

For making payments at PoS machines, the customers will have to hold this wristwatch in front of the PoS device during the payment like tapping the card on PoS. For payments above Rs 5,000, the customer will have to tap and enter their PIN.

The bank in a statement said, "Customers can set a limit for their payments using the net or mobile banking. Payments made using this debit card in a Fitness Watch are safe and secure."

For each transaction done using the watch, SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number. Customers can raise a request for the Fitness Watch Debit Card through net banking or mobile banking. Usage of the wristwatch can be managed by customers on their own through CUB net banking or all in one mobile app.

Besides, being useful for making contactless payments, this fitness watch enables the wearer to monitor their Oxygen Level (SpO2), body temperature, heart rate, blood pressure and 18 exercise modes. It also comes with a free wellness package for three months comprising a personal health coach, doctor tele-consult and interactive video coaching.

Earlier on December 5, 2021, City Union Bank had launched their debit card in the key chain which also enables contactless Payment On the Go Solutions.

The bank is focused on promoting contactless payment solutions as part of its overall strategy to offer a bouquet of digital payment solutions.