CJI assures on ADR centre at FTCCI 

Hyderabad: N V Ramana, Chief Justice of India, has assured the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) that efforts would be made to set up 'Nalsar-FTCCI Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre' at the Federation House. A team led by federation president Ramakanth Inani met the CJI at Raj Bhavan.

The ADR centre will undertake skill development programmes pertaining to mediation and arbitration thereby creating more awareness about ADR for the effective and speedy dispute resolution.

N V Ramana, CJI, assured his full support and guidance in making the ADR centre successful towards its endeavour which will be of great support to the trade and industry not just in the State of Telangana but also to the neighbouring States. He envisions an International Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre in India on similar lines of Singapore, London and UAE and highlighted the need of setting up one.