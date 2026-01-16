Classic Legends’ new patent underscores design-first approach to motorcycling

Classic Legends wins a new patent, consolidating its identity as a design-driven performance motorcycle manufacturer in India. The patent, which features an adjustable visor and speedometer, first seen on the 2025 Yezdi Adventure, has been granted for a term of 20 years from March 21, 2023, under the provisions of the Patents Act, 1970. It is another rider-centric functional innovation in the company’s growing track record of R&D firsts and patent wins.

Optimising the interface between rider, machine, and environment, the innovation is the result of Classic Legends’ performance engineering, which harnesses practical rider benefits to drive design decisions. The feature allows riders to adjust the visor and speedometer according to their height and riding comfort, even when off-roading. Reviving brands with strong motorcycling legacies, the company has developed a substantial body of intellectual property and industry-firsts on its way to building motorcycles for Indian and global markets.

Classic Legends had previously won a patent for its Airfilter Multifrequency Resonator, which is deployed in its 650cc motorcycles, the BSA Gold Star and the BSA Scrambler (available in the UK). While conventional resonators function only at a single frequency, the patented, compact resonator damps out unwanted air-filter sound across the entire rpm range of the engine.

The company introduced its liquid-cooled 334cc engine early in the mid-sized category’s evolution. It helped push the segment towards higher performance and thermal efficiency in a market that was still dependent on older air-cooled engines. The Alpha 2 engine forms the backbone of Classic Legends’ mid-capacity portfolio.

Classic Legends was an early-mover in bringing a six-speed gearbox, assist and slipper clutch, traction control, and advanced braking systems to the mid-sized category, each deployed to add tangible riding value.

Susheel Sinha, Head – R&D, Classic Legends, said, “This patent may solve a specific rider-interface problem, but it represents how we think about motorcycles. At Classic Legends, performance engineering is not about feature accumulation. It has to bring mechanical clarity and durability to how a motorcycle feels over years of use. It is the same with design decisions that start with the rider and the road. The recognition is fresh encouragement for us to keep building rider-centric motorcycles with a strong engineering foundation.”

Classic Legends’ performance engineering has shaped a design language where form follows mechanical function. On the 2025 Yezdi Adventure, the centrally routed exhaust improves thermal efficiency and rider comfort, while the twin headlamps lend both a clutter-breaking visual identity and wide, confident illumination – each a deliberate engineering choice, and not a mere styling flourish.

With rider ergonomics guiding both design and engineering, customisation follows the same fundamentals. The 2025 Yezdi Roadster’s adjustable seating configurations, balanced riding triangle, accessible seat height, and factory-backed customisation options stem from chassis geometry, mounting strategies, and structural design decisions made early in development.

Beyond the mid-capacity segment, Classic Legends has also demonstrated its engineering ambition with one of the largest single-cylinder 650cc engines in production in India, with the BSA Gold Star, reinforcing its capability to design and manufacture high-displacement platforms alongside advanced mechanical systems.