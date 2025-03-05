Coal production from captive, commercial mines rises 32.5 pc to 167.4 million tonnes

New Delhi: The total coal production from captive and commercial mines in the country for the financial year 2024-25 has jumped by 32.53 per cent to 167.36 million tonnes (MT) as of February 2025 from 126.28 MT during the same period of the previous financial year, according to official data released on Wednesday.

Coal dispatch has also witnessed a significant surge, with total dispatch for the financial year reaching 170.66 MT, surpassing the 128.45 MT recorded in the previous year. This marks a 32.86 per cent year-on-year growth, ensuring a stable and uninterrupted coal supply to key sectors such as power, steel, and cement, according to a Coal Ministry statement.

Bhaskarpara Coal mine of M/s Prakash Industries Limited has also commenced coal production on February 15, 2025, with a Peak Rated Capacity (PRC) of 15 MT, the statement said.

Commercial mining was introduced as part of the economic reforms process to attract more investment and better technology in the mining sector.

The Ministry of Coal has now launched roadshows for the 12th round of commercial coal mine auctions, expected to commence in the second week of March. The latest roadshow was launched in which the Ministry of Coal engaged with stakeholders. The event follows the successful roadshows held earlier in Kolkata and Mumbai for further reinforcing the government's commitment to enhancing domestic coal production and ensuring energy security.

Last month a total of 70 bids were received for 20 coal mines out of 27 blocks put on auction in the 11th round of commercial coal auctions.

The Ministry of Coal successfully auctioned nine mines in November 2024. These mines are expected to generate an annual revenue of around Rs 1,446 crore, likely to attract a capital investment of around Rs 2,115 crore, and create 19,063 employment opportunities.

The nine mines hold a combined geological reserve of approximately 3,998.73 million tonnes. The cumulative Peak Rated Capacity (PRC) of these mines stands at 14.10 MTPA, excluding partially explored coal mines, according to the official statement.

While three of these coal mines are in Jharkhand, there are two each in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Since the inception of commercial coal mining in 2020, a total of 113 coal mines have been auctioned successfully, with a production capacity of 257.60 million tonnes per year. Upon operationalization, these mines will immensely contribute to enhancing domestic coal production and in making the country self-reliant in the coal sector.

Collectively, these mines are expected to generate an annual revenue of Rs 35,437 crore, a capital investment of Rs 38,641 crore and provide employment for 3,48,268 people in coal-bearing regions.