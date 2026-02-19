Cognizant Expands Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud to Operationalize Agentic AI at Enterprise Scale

As part of this next phase in the partnership, Cognizant has invested in, and is deploying, Google Workspace alongside Gemini Enterprise internally, with the goal of enhancing productivity, employee experience and delivery velocity across the enterprise. Building on this internal execution, Cognizant will also go to market with a new productivity offering that brings together Gemini Enterprise and Google Workspace to help clients move from manual, fragmented tasks to streamlined, AI-driven workflows, including use cases such as collaborative content creation and supplier communications.





“This partnership reinforces Cognizant’s position as an AI builder, a new kind of services partner focused on creating purpose-built, enterprise-grade solutions that drive real business outcomes,” said Annadurai Elango, President, Core Technologies and Insights, Cognizant. “Cognizant brings together the optimal combination of people and technology, including proprietary IP and deep services expertise, to build industry-specific platforms, embed context into systems, and co-create agentic solutions tailored to each client’s business.”





To support scalable and repeatable delivery, Cognizant – a multi-year Google Cloud Data Partner of the Year award winner – is establishing a dedicated Gemini Enterprise Center of Excellence and investing in the delivery capabilities required to deploy agentic AI consistently at enterprise scale. Cognizant will operationalize this delivery model through its Agent Development Lifecycle (ADLC), integrating AI directly into the development workflow, from design and blueprinting through implementation, validation and production rollout.





“Our partnership with Cognizant brings together advanced AI technology and deep industry expertise to help enterprises operationalize agentic AI” said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. “Together, we are enabling organizations to deploy enterprise-ready AI solutions that deliver real business impact.”





With tools such as Cognizant Ignition, enabled by Gemini, Cognizant helps accelerate discovery, prototyping, and optimize our clients data foundations. Leveraging Cognizant Agent Foundry, Cognizant will help clients realize rapid value through no-code capabilities and pre-configured solutions for high-impact use cases such as AI-powered contact centers and intelligent order management. With its global cadre of Gemini-trained specialists, Cognizant will continue to scale delivery across agentic coding initiatives and Google Distributed Cloud programs. These capabilities will be showcased through Cognizant’s existing Google Experience Zones and Gen AI Studios.