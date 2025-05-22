Consumers’ preference for pvt label products on the rise

New Delhi: Indian consumers are re-evaluating their retail choices and nearly half of them are switching to private labels, according to an EY report which highlights heightened consumer expectations of value, trust and relevance from their purchase experiences. According to the latest EY Future Consumer Index (FCI) – India edition, the growing preference for private label products is transforming consumer perceptions, positioning store brands as the favoured alternative to traditional branded options.

The EY Future Consumer Index tracks changing consumer sentiment and behaviours across time horizons and global markets, identifying the new consumer segments that are emerging. The 15th edition of the EY Future Consumer Index surveyed over 1,000 consumers across India, between January 24, 2025, to February 20, 2025.