Core Integra launches Ctrl F 2.0

Hyderabad: Core Integra, a labour law compliance company in India, announced the launch of its open-access knowledge platform on Ctrl F.

The knowledge platform Ctrl F 2.0 stands as the largest and most comprehensive labour law compliance software in India, covering over 40,000 pages of labour laws, over 10,000compliances,

755 rules, 204 acts, and 44 laws, alongside over 2000 forms, featuring over 200 bilingual formats.

The launch of Ctrl F 2.0 by Core Integra marks a major advancement in labour law compliance and management for Indian enterprises, aligning with the “Ease of Doing Business” initiative to streamline processes and boost operational efficiency nationwide. Core Integra serves over 750 clients

across 30 industries, spanning 1500 locations nationwide, offering advisory and outsourcing services.