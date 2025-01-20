Coromandel International Unveils Advanced Soil and Leaf Testing Laboratory in Kakinada to Nurture Sustainable Farming

Coromandel International Limited, India’s leading agri-inputs company, has inaugurated an advanced Soil and Leaf Testing Laboratory at its plant in Kakinada. Equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, this facility is designed to provide precise soil and plant nutrient analysis, helping farmers across India better understand their soil and its nutrient composition. This empowers them to make informed decisions on agri-input usage, promoting sustainable agricultural practices while safeguarding soil health for future generations.

The hi-tech laboratory was inaugurated by Arun Alagappan, Executive Chairman of Coromandel International Limited, along with S Sankarasubramanian, Managing Director & CEO, in the presence of other senior leadership team.

The laboratory features advanced equipment such as Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-OES), which provides precise detection of essential soil and plant nutrients; Energy Dispersive X-ray Fluorescence (ED-XRF) which enables detailed leaf nutrient analysis. Other advanced technologies present at the lab include spectrophotometers, microwave digesters, and near-infrared spectrometers, ensure comprehensive and precise testing capabilities. These tools provide farmers with valuable insights into soil health and nutrient availability, allowing them to adopt precise agricultural practices that optimize fertilizer usage. By addressing nutrient deficiencies, improving crop yields, and minimizing unnecessary input costs, the laboratory supports long-term soil health and sustainable agriculture.

Speaking at the inauguration, S Sankarasubramanian, Managing Director & CEO, Coromandel International Ltd., emphasized Coromandel’s commitment to sustainable agriculture and farmer empowerment. He said, “We are focused on empowering farmers with the tools to optimize productivity and sustainability. By offering soil and leaf test-based fertilizer recommendations, we help farmers make informed, tailored decisions for specific crops, regions, and seasons. This first-of-its-kind laboratory will change the game for farmers in being able to predict better outcomes through the precise nutrient insights.”

To boost engagement with farmers, this laboratory has automated soil testing service requests and the delivery of detailed test reports using Salesforce CRM. Farmers receive timely, data-driven recommendations directly on their mobile phones. Additionally, the laboratory’s services are integrated with the Gromor Nutri Advisory Portal, which offers stage-wise fertilizer recommendations tailored to soil data and crop needs.

This initiative reflects Coromandel’s ongoing commitment to equipping farmers with the resources and knowledge required to achieve long-term agricultural sustainability and productivity.