Coronavirus LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 1 pm today. The minister is likely to announce relief measures amid the deadly COVID-19...
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 1 pm today. The minister is likely to announce relief measures amid the deadly COVID-19 outbreak. This will be second press conference with in a week by Nirmala Sitharaman. he finance minister on Tuesday had said that an economic package for the country was on cards as the government was committed to take rescue measures for the economy. Sitharaman will address media and people via video-conferencing, she said in a tweet.
Earlier this week, Nirmala Sitharaman had said an economic package is under works and will be announced soon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week had constituted a task force headed by the Finance Minister to work out the package to revive economy hit by coronavirus.
Live Updates
- 26 March 2020 8:44 AM GMT
Finance Minister: 4.8 crores EPFO registered workers can withdraw 3-month wages or 75% of their PF fund, whichever is lower as a non-refundable advance.
- 26 March 2020 8:15 AM GMT
Cash transfer based on DBT: Farmers who get Rs 6,000 annually under PM-Kisan will get first installment of Rs 2,000 in addition which will be given immediately in the first week of April.
- 26 March 2020 8:15 AM GMT
- 26 March 2020 8:15 AM GMT
Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme: Poor widows poor pensioners and poor disabled will be given ex-gratia an additional amount of Rs 1000 over the next three months: Finance minister
- 26 March 2020 8:14 AM GMT
A total waiver of debit card usage charges which apply for transaction at a different bank's ATM. The minimum balance criteria for bank accounts was also waived off for a period of three months
- 26 March 2020 8:12 AM GMT
The relief package is likely to help in cushioning the financial losses caused by the countrywide lockdown to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.
- 26 March 2020 8:10 AM GMT
People can take the extra free grain in two installments: Nirmala Sitharaman
- 26 March 2020 8:10 AM GMT
PM Garib Anna Yojna: Each poor will get 5 kg grains per person per month for the next three months for free, one kg of pulses for each household for free. This will be over and above the current 5 kg they get under NFSA.
- 26 March 2020 8:09 AM GMT
Rs 50 lakh per person insurance cover for doctors, paramedic, healthcare workers dealing with coronavirus outbreak, says FM
- 26 March 2020 8:08 AM GMT
Finance minister announces economic package of Rs 1.70 lakh crore, to help especially migrant workers, poor.