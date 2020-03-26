Coronavirus LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 1 pm today. The minister is likely to announce relief measures amid the deadly COVID-19 outbreak. This will be second press conference with in a week by Nirmala Sitharaman. he finance minister on Tuesday had said that an economic package for the country was on cards as the government was committed to take rescue measures for the economy. Sitharaman will address media and people via video-conferencing, she said in a tweet.

Earlier this week, Nirmala Sitharaman had said an economic package is under works and will be announced soon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week had constituted a task force headed by the Finance Minister to work out the package to revive economy hit by coronavirus.

