Live
- AP BJP Yuva Morcha stages hunger strike for job calendar
- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Announces January 22 As A Statewide Holiday For Ram Temple Inauguration
- 50 families join in Congress in Kadiri
- Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Exploiting Ram Temple Inauguration For Electoral Gains
- Himachal High Court dismisses DGP Kundu’s plea on removal from post
- Paritala Sriram criticises YSRCP govt. says need for TDP government
- WhatsApp working on new 'Meta Verified' option for businesses
- Delhi court allows NewsClick HR to turn approver in UAPA case
- Nara Bhuvaneshwari extends assistance of TDP activist in Mantralayam
- Insecurity haunts Siddaramaiah: Basavaraj Bommai
Just In
Crayons wins event management mandate for Nua-O district festival in Odisha
Crayons -- one of India’s leading full-service advertising agencies -- has been awarded the work order for the prestigious Nua-O District Festival from Odisha government’s Department of Sports & Youth Services.
New Delhi: Crayons -- one of India’s leading full-service advertising agencies -- has been awarded the work order for the prestigious Nua-O District Festival from Odisha government’s Department of Sports & Youth Services.
The festival will span across 30 districts of Odisha, with Crayons entrusted to manage Cluster II (Bargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur & Sundargarh) & Cluster V (Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri).
As part of the Nua-O initiative, the festival aims to engage and celebrate the youth across the state. The grand finale is scheduled for February 5, 2024. The inaugural event witnessed the participation of over 15,000 students, featuring a spectrum of activities, including live music performances by the state and 39 renowned artists.
V.K. Pandian, Chairman 5T, is set to address the audience virtually and, in some districts, in person. His speech will underscore the Chief Minister’s vision for youth empowerment and the transformative journey spearheaded by Odisha. The event will also be attended by the Minister of Sports & Youth Services, Tusharkanti Behera, officials from the Sports department, and district administration representatives.