Creamline Dairy commits 20 cr to triple capacity at Keshavaram plant

Hyderabad: Creamline Dairy Products Ltd (CDPL) is investing Rs 20 crore on its plant at Keshavaram in Telangana to more than triple its capacity from 22,000 litre per day at present to 70,000 litre per day by this year-end. The subsidiary of Godrej Agrovet is strengthening its presence across South India to meet the growing demand for its dairy products under the brand 'Godrej Jersey'.

The milk production unit at Keshavaram is exclusively used by the company for making Godrej Jersey brand tetra packs of value-added products like thick shakes, energy drink, buttermilk, flavoured milk and other refreshing drinks. Apart from this, the company has another dairy plant at Uppal, Hyderabad with a capacity of 2.8 lakh litre per day (both milk and curd). Bhupendra Suri, CEO, Creamline Dairy, said: "The market size of milk and dairy products in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is Rs 56,000 crore, while 65 per cent of it is of liquid milk. The market size in Hyderabad alone is Rs 3,500 crore. Godrej Jersey has a market share of 10 per cent of organised market in Hyderabad."