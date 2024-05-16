Live
- Delhi High Court issues notice to CBI on K. Kavitha's bail plea
- Disney Star to include Indian sign language and audio descriptive feed for T20 WC
- Awfis Space Solutions IPO price band fixed, issue will open on May 22
- Rainfall and thunderstorms expected in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for three days
- Election-related seizures cross 1,100 crore in Rajasthan since March 1
- Lightning kills Kerala native in Goa
- CAPF starts early route marches in Sandeshkhali
- ‘Furiosa’ earns rousing 6-minute ovation at Cannes 2024, Chris Hemsworth gets emotional
- Cannes 2024: Indian Classic ‘Manthan’ Restored, son of star Smita Patil reacts
- Viksit Bharat Ambassador: Govt provides ration to population greater than US-EU together, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Just In
Hyderabad: New cancer care facility launched
Hyderabad: The Renova Hospitals Group, which has a chain of multi-specialty and oncology hospitals in the city at Langer House, Sanathnagar, Kompally,...
Hyderabad: The Renova Hospitals Group, which has a chain of multi-specialty and oncology hospitals in the city at Langer House, Sanathnagar, Kompally, Banjara Hills and Karkhana, has announced the opening of another cancer care hospital.
It has entered into an agreement with “BB Hospital” in Malakpet and has upgraded the existing BB Cancer Hospital with state-of-the-art cancer care facilities and has started it as “Renova BB Cancer Hospital”, the Renova management announced.
The Renova Group said that an agreement was signed on the agreement on Wednesday at BB Cancer Hospital located on the Government Printing Press Road in Malakpet, and medical services have been started.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr P Sridhar, chairman and managing director of Renova Group Hospitals, said that as part of the expansion of Renova Hospitals Group, the ‘BB Oncology Center’ in Malakpet will be developed. He said that this centre will be the 9th one of the Renova Group in India and the 5th oncology centre.
He said that they are going to invest Rs 40 crore for the development of the latest technology in radiation and nuclear medicine. He also said that the services of Renova Group will be available from Durga Bai Deshmukh Hospital in Vidyanagar soon.