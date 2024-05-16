Hyderabad: New cancer care facility launched

Hyderabad: The Renova Hospitals Group, which has a chain of multi-specialty and oncology hospitals in the city at Langer House, Sanathnagar, Kompally, Banjara Hills and Karkhana, has announced the opening of another cancer care hospital.

It has entered into an agreement with “BB Hospital” in Malakpet and has upgraded the existing BB Cancer Hospital with state-of-the-art cancer care facilities and has started it as “Renova BB Cancer Hospital”, the Renova management announced.

The Renova Group said that an agreement was signed on the agreement on Wednesday at BB Cancer Hospital located on the Government Printing Press Road in Malakpet, and medical services have been started.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr P Sridhar, chairman and managing director of Renova Group Hospitals, said that as part of the expansion of Renova Hospitals Group, the ‘BB Oncology Center’ in Malakpet will be developed. He said that this centre will be the 9th one of the Renova Group in India and the 5th oncology centre.

He said that they are going to invest Rs 40 crore for the development of the latest technology in radiation and nuclear medicine. He also said that the services of Renova Group will be available from Durga Bai Deshmukh Hospital in Vidyanagar soon.