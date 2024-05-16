Hyderabad: Class X, XII achievers felicitated at Pallavi Model School

Hyderabad: For Class XII, the topper from Pallavi Model School, Bowenpally from the Commerce stream is Lohitaksh Mukherji with 94% and from the Science stream is Shiva Surya Yammanur with 87%. Yash Duggar from Commerce stream has secured a centum in IP.

For Class X, the school toppers are B Sai Srived with 98.6%, Aditya Narayan with 98%, Priyanshu Pal with 96.8%, Ravalika with 96% and Indrajeet Nayak with 95.8%. B Sai Srived has secured a centum in Telugu and Math, Priyanshu Pal has secured a centum in Math and Farheen Nilofer has secured a centum in IT.

Principal Renu Chakraborty said, “The school management takes immense pride and delight in congratulating the Class 12th & 10th students and the teachers who have put up an exemplary performance in SSCE & SSE (2023-24) Board Exams and achieved 100% pass percentage! The long hours of efforts put by the students and teachers to learn has really paid off.

The regular PTM’s, revisions, one-on-one interventions with the students made this result possible. We would like to thank the parents for their support in attending the meetings, understanding their wards strengths and weakness and their willingness to support us in bringing up their ward’s academic performance.”

Chairman M Komaraiah, treasurer Pallavi, COO Yasasvi, Renu Chakraborty and others congratulated the students.