Rachakonda Commissioner suspends two cops
Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi issued suspension orders of two police officers who had allegedly misappropriated money seized during vehicle checking in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections.
The suspended police officers are Sai Kumar, a head constable and Karthik, a constable both working with the Rachakonda Armed Reserve who had stopped two persons Krishna and Srikanth and seized Rs 25 lakh at Karimguda in Medipally.
However, the policemen showed on record that they had seized Rs 19 lakh and alleged to have pocketed the remaining amount.
Srikanth had informed the police higher ups about it following which an enquiry was held. After the enquiry the Rachakonda Police Commissioner placed the head constable and the constable under suspension.
Meanwhile, a friend of the two policemen, Ranjith, who reportedly tipped them about the transportation of the cash allegedly died by suicide at his house two days ago.
The family members told the police that Ranjith got worried over the developments and might have ended his life due to it.
The higher ups are now investigating if the two policemen are involved in more such cases.