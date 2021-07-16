Credai Hyderabad gets new office-bearers

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai) Hyderabad announced the appointment of a new management committee for the period 2021 to 2023.

The committee will be responsible for spearheading and strengthening the Credai initiatives in Hyderabad and support the development of the sector in the region. The new team will continue to be led by P Rama Krishna Rao who is re-elected as the president.

V Rajashekar Reddy got re-elected as General Secretary. G Anand Reddy, Kacham Rajeshwar, N Jaideep Reddy, B Jagannath Rao were elected as vice presidents.

Aditya Gowra became the new Treasurer and Shivraj Thakur and K Rambabu appointed as Joint Secretaries.

B Pradeep Reddy, M Satish Kumar, G Nitish Redy, Sanjay Kumar Bansal, A Sreenivas, K Kranti Kiran Reddy, N Vamshidhar Reddy and Sriram Musunuru were elected as executive committee members. The new team will work together for the betterment of the Hyderabad real estate sector, Credai said.