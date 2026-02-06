Credai Property Show 2026 from today in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is poised to witness one of the city’s most awaited real estate showcases as Credai Hyderabad Property Show 2026 opens on Friday at the Hitex Exhibition Centre, Madhapur in the city. Organised by Credai Hyderabad, the city chapter of India’s apex body of private real estate developers, the three-day exhibition will run from February 6 to 8, 2026, bringing the entire realty ecosystem under one roof.

Themed ‘Permanent Ho Jao’, the property show sends out a strong message encouraging homebuyers to invest in Hyderabad and make the city their permanent home. Reflecting the city’s transformation into a stable, opportunity-rich and future-ready metropolis, the theme underscores long-term home ownership backed by trust, transparency and assurance—core values embodied in Credai’s philosophy of ‘Credaibility’.

The exhibition will showcase 300 projects from over 60 member developers, spanning integrated townships, apartments, gated communities, villas, green buildings, as well as retail and commercial developments. Financial institutions and building material manufacturers will also participate, offering visitors end-to-end home-buying solutions, including guidance on housing loans and financing options.