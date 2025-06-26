Cummins India Limited Launches Battery Energy Storage Systems to Power India’s Clean Energy Transition

Cummins India Limited (“Cummins”), one of the leading power solutions technology providers, today announced the launch of its Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), expanding its sustainable solutions portfolio in line with Destination Zero strategy. This state-of-the-art energy storage solution is designed to support India’s clean energy transition and strengthen the reliability of country’s power infrastructure.

Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) is emerging as reliable and efficient technology for addressing the energy transition requirements of key industries such as manufacturing, data centers, commercial realty, and mining. These systems enable seamless integration of clean, renewable, and intermittent energy sources like solar and wind with the existing power infrastructure. This ensures that customers can maximize renewable energy use and optimize energy costs through peak shaving and energy shifting.

Commenting on the launch, Shveta Arya, Managing Director, Cummins India Limited, said, “India’s energy mix is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by ambitious climate commitments, rapid adoption of renewables, and a national focus on clean and inclusive growth. At Cummins, we recognize this pivotal moment as an opportunity to innovate with purpose. Our Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) is a crucial enabler in this transition. It offers a reliable, scalable, and sustainable foundation for the energy ecosystem of tomorrow. Through this launch, we are proud to support India’s journey towards net-zero emissions by 2070 and power possibilities for generations to come.”

Echoing this strategic vision, Pankaj Kapoor, Vice President, Distribution Business, Cummins India Limited, said, “As the demand for reliable power continues to grow across industries, customers are increasingly seeking smarter ways to manage energy costs and improve power quality. Backed by our global expertise, Cummins’ BESS solutions are built to address these evolving needs while supporting our customer’s sustainability goals. With the added assurance of our world-class service and support network, we remain committed to delivering dependable energy solutions that empower long-term success.”

Key Features of Cummins BESS are:

Modular and scalable designs: Cummins BESS products are available in two 10ft and 20ft containers delivering energy outputs ranging from 200kWh to 2MWh. The system features an optimized footprint with high energy density and complete AC output integration that can be easily scaled to meet varied energy requirements.

Advanced battery technology : Built on proven lithium ferrophosphate (LFP) batteries, known for high cycle life, safety, and reduced risk of thermal runaway.

Efficient thermal management: An integrated liquid cooling system ensures optimal battery temperature, improving performance and extending battery life.

Global safety certifications: Cummins BESS is certified to meet the world’s most stringent operational and safety standards and is equipped with a comprehensive three-tier fire safety system for added protection and peace of mind.

Plug-and-play functionality: The products are fully self-contained with plug-and-play functionality, for easy transportation, quick installation and flexible deployment.

Cummins assurance: The products are backed by our world-class service and support network, ensuring reliable performance and long-term customer support.

The launch of BESS reinforces Cummins India’s commitment to advance decarbonization through innovative and reliable power solution technologies. To learn more about Cummins Power Generation BESS solutions, visit Battery Energy Storage Systems.