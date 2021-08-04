Currency update today: check the Indian Rupee against the foreign currencies on 04 August, 2021

The Indian rupee against dollar on Wednesday has ended at 74.18300 with a fall of 16 paise. The currencies differs daily and is updated frequently with effect to economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows. On the other hand, the rupee has ended at 88.08500 against EURO. With the outbreak of the coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been weakened and later strengthened in recent past. However, the rupee gained strength amid COVID-19 cases declined from last one month.



Meanwhile, the Indian rupee has been choppy against other foreign currencies. The Currency fluctuation is nothing but the floating exchange rates that are the rule of major economies. USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more. Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here are the currency exchange rates in India on 04 August 2021, including, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.

S.No World Currency Indian Rupee 1 1 USD 74.183 2 1 EUR 88.085 3 1 GBP ( British pound) 103.309 4 1 AED (UAE) 20.1942 5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) 19.7864

Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee

USD INR 1 USD 74.18 INR 5 USD 370.92 INR 10 USD 741.83 INR 50 USD 3709.15 INR 100 USD 7418.30 INR

Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar

INR USD 1 INR 0.01 USD 5 INR 0.07 USD 10 INR 0.13 USD 50 INR 0.67 USD 100 INR 1.35 USD