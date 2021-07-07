Currency update today: Indian Rupee against foreign currency on 07 July, 2021

The Indian rupee has ended at 74.71900 against the US dollar while on the other hand, the rupee has ended at 88.32600 against EURO today. The dollar index gained strength against the five currencies mentioned below. With the outbreak of coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been weakened in the recent past.



Meanwhile, the Indian rupee has been choppy against other foreign currencies. However, going by what is Currency fluctuation, which is nothing but the floating exchange rates that is the rule of most major economies.



The factors that affect currency exchange are economic performance, the outlook for inflation, interest rate differentials, capital flows, etc. The exchange rate of a currency is typically determined by the strength of an economy.



Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here are the currency exchange rates in India on 07 July, 2021, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.

S.No World Currency Indian Rupee 1 1 USD 74.719 2 1 EUR 88.326 3 1 GBP ( British pound) 103.065 4 1 AED (UAE) 20.3394 5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) 19.9233

Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee

USD INR 1 USD 74.72 INR 5 USD 373.59 INR 10 USD 747.19 INR 50 USD 3734.05 INR 100 USD 7468.10 INR

Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar

INR USD 1 INR 0.01 USD 5 INR 0.07 USD 10 INR 0.13 USD 50 INR 0.67 USD 100 INR 1.34 USD



